Crews fixing Cumberland power line following Saturday morning crash

CUMBERLAND, Maine — The Cumberland County Regional Communications Center said crews are working to repair a power line following a Saturday morning crash.

On Saturday, April 30 at 8:45 a.m., dispatch issued an alert that Route 100 would only have one lane open for the time-being in the area of 22 Gray Road. That's because Central Maine Power crews are there, trying to fix a power line after a driver crashed into a pole around 8:28 a.m.

The crash only involved one car. Dispatch told NEWS CENTER Maine that at first report, no one was injured.