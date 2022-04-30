x
Crews fixing Cumberland power line following Saturday morning crash

The Cumberland County Regional Communications Center said one lane in the area near 22 Gray Road is closed, following a single-car crash involving a power line.
CUMBERLAND, Maine — The Cumberland County Regional Communications Center said crews are working to repair a power line following a Saturday morning crash.

On Saturday, April 30 at 8:45 a.m., dispatch issued an alert that Route 100 would only have one lane open for the time-being in the area of 22 Gray Road. That's because Central Maine Power crews are there, trying to fix a power line after a driver crashed into a pole around 8:28 a.m.

The crash only involved one car. Dispatch told NEWS CENTER Maine that at first report, no one was injured. 

The accident scene itself has been cleared. Dispatch said there's no estimated time when the power line will be repaired, but someone is on scene to help drivers navigate the area.

