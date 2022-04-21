Update: Passenger in Conway Public Library crash dies

The driver, Harold Hill Jr., has been charged with negligent homicide. Police allege he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

CONWAY, N.H. — The lone passenger in a vehicle that crashed into New Hampshire's Conway Public Library last month has died, and the driver has now been charged with negligent homicide.

The crash happened shortly after midnight March 31.

Brooke Barron, 21, who was the passenger in the vehicle, died April 1, according to Conway police. She had previously been taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway, New Hampshire, before being transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

On the day of the crash, Harold Hill Jr., 31, of Harrison, Maine, was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated. On Thursday, police said Hill has also been charged with negligent homicide.

Hill is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. May 3 in New Hampshire's Carroll County Superior Court.