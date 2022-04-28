NH man dies in North Berwick crash

Christopher Sousa, 39, of Somersworth, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene officials said.

NORTH BERWICK, Maine — One driver died and another was injured when two vehicles collided in North Berwick on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on State Route 9, also referred to as Wells Street, near the town line separating North Berwick and Wells, North Berwick police said in a release Thursday.

Christopher Sousa, 39, of Somersworth, New Hampshire, was driving an SUV. Officials had to pull him out of the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Thursday's release.

James Hasty, 37, of Berwick, was driving a pickup truck. He was taken to Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, with injuries not considered life-threatening, officials said.

Sousa and Hasty were the only people involved in the crash, according to officials.

North Berwick police said a preliminary investigation showed Sousa's vehicle crossed the center line and hit Hasty's vehicle head-on.

In addition to North Berwick police and fire officials, LifeFlight of Maine also responded to the scene to offer medical assistance.

The crash remains under investigation.