x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Man dies in early morning crash in Princeton

Maine State Police said they believe Peter Leighton, 59, of Princeton experienced a medical event that caused him to drive off of Main Street and hit a tree.
Credit: NCM

PRINCETON, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating an early Saturday morning crash in Washington County that left one man dead.

Shannon Moss, Maine's public information officer, said 59-year-old Peter Leighton of Princeton was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 truck on Saturday, March 12, around 5:40 a.m. That's when he crossed the centerline from the southbound lane of Maine Street and went off the road, hitting a tree. 

RELATED: Bowdoinham man indicted in connection with Sabattus hit-and-run death

Moss said at this point, officials believe Leighton experienced a medical event at the time of the crash. His truck was the only car involved.

RELATED: New Harbor man charged with manslaughter in connection with Bristol crash

The Indian Township Police Department, Indian Township Fire/Rescue, Princeton Fire Department, Baileyville Fire Department, and Bohannon's Towing helped Maine State Police at the scene.

RELATED: Pennsylvania woman dies in Naples crash

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story as more information becomes made available. 

In Other News

Woman seriously injured in fiery Paris crash, driver flees scene