Man dies in early morning crash in Princeton

Maine State Police said they believe Peter Leighton, 59, of Princeton experienced a medical event that caused him to drive off of Main Street and hit a tree.

PRINCETON, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating an early Saturday morning crash in Washington County that left one man dead.

Shannon Moss, Maine's public information officer, said 59-year-old Peter Leighton of Princeton was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 truck on Saturday, March 12, around 5:40 a.m. That's when he crossed the centerline from the southbound lane of Maine Street and went off the road, hitting a tree.

Moss said at this point, officials believe Leighton experienced a medical event at the time of the crash. His truck was the only car involved.

The Indian Township Police Department, Indian Township Fire/Rescue, Princeton Fire Department, Baileyville Fire Department, and Bohannon's Towing helped Maine State Police at the scene.