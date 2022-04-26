One person fatally injured in NH crash

While emergency responders were en route to the crash scene, reports cited a third vehicle and a person lying in the road.

PORTLAND, Maine — One person has died and several others were injured Tuesday morning in a Dover, New Hampshire, crash involving three vehicles.

Two vehicles were involved in the initial incident on Route 16 shortly after 5:30 a.m., when officials were called to respond. However, while police were en route to the crash scene, reports cited a third vehicle and a person lying in the road.

The two vehicles involved in the initial crash were operated by Thomas Fuller, 26, of Kittery, Maine, and Kayla Morgan, 38, of Barrington New Hampshire. Fuller and Morgan were traveling parallel to each other through a toll plaza in Dover before Morgan reportedly encroached into Fuller's lane, according to a news release issued by Amber Lagace of the New Hampshire State Police.

The "evasive steering actions" led to Fuller and Morgan losing control of their vehicles, the release states. Fuller eventually came to a stop near the Exit 6 southbound on-ramp, but Morgan reportedly continued "in the opposing direction" before striking a concrete barrier along the median, causing her vehicle to stop perpendicular across the travel lane, according to the release.

While Morgan's vehicle was stuck in the travel lane, a truck driven by Mark Sweeney, 48, of Farmington, New Hampshire, struck her vehicle and ejected her from the car. Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene, despite lifesaving efforts, the release states.

Police said distracted driving may have contributed to the incident. The crash remains under investigation.

New Hampshire State Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the event contact Trooper Gary Wood at gary.j.woodjr@dos.nh.gov or by calling 603-223-4381.