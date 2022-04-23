x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 escape uninjured after swerving to avoid deer, crashing into cemetery in Cross Lake

According to a Maine State Police release, several headstones at Cross Lake Cemetary were damaged as the driver avoided the deer on Route 161. No one was injured.
Credit: Sgt. Jeffrey C. Clark Maine State Police – Troop F

CROSS LAKE TWP, Maine — Two people are uninjured after a driver swerved to avoid a deer and crashed into the Cross Lake Cemetary on Thursday Evening. 

Per a Maine State Police press release sent on Saturday, the driver, Tiffany Dodd, of Woodland, was driving south on Route 161 around 9:41 p.m., when she saw a deer on the roadway and tried to avoid hitting it. Her pickup truck then went into a ditch before crashing into headstones at the Cross Lake Cemetery, Maine State Police Sgt. Jeffrey C. Clark said. 

Neither the driver nor the passenger was injured in the crash.

Dodd’s truck and several headstones were damaged.

Credit: Sgt. Jeffrey C. Clark Maine State Police – Troop F

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast