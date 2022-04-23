2 escape uninjured after swerving to avoid deer, crashing into cemetery in Cross Lake

CROSS LAKE TWP, Maine — Two people are uninjured after a driver swerved to avoid a deer and crashed into the Cross Lake Cemetary on Thursday Evening.
Per a Maine State Police press release sent on Saturday, the driver, Tiffany Dodd, of Woodland, was driving south on Route 161 around 9:41 p.m., when she saw a deer on the roadway and tried to avoid hitting it. Her pickup truck then went into a ditch before crashing into headstones at the Cross Lake Cemetery, Maine State Police Sgt. Jeffrey C. Clark said.
Neither the driver nor the passenger was injured in the crash.
Dodd’s truck and several headstones were damaged.