Bicyclist dead after being stuck by car in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine — One man is dead after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Monday evening along Route 302 in Windham.

Police responded to a report of the crash at approximately 6:34 p.m. in the area of the AllTown gas station along Route 302 in Windham, according to a news release issued by the Windham Police Department.

Adam Willruth, 38, of Windham was pronounced dead at the scene during an initial investigation by police.

According to the release, a green 2002 Volkswagen Jetta struck Willruth while heading eastbound along Route 302.

Police said alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Route 302 has reopened for through traffic.

The investigation is being conducted by the Windham Police Department Accident reconstruction team.

No further information has been released at this time.