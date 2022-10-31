One dead in Harpswell crash

A 21-year-old Harpswell man was killed in a crash on Mountain Road Monday morning.

HARPSWELL, Maine — A 21-year-old Harpswell man was killed Monday morning in a crash on Mountain Road.

Mason Warren, 21, was heading towards Route 123 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck went onto the dirt shoulder near Reach Road just before 7 a.m., Capt. Kerry Joyce with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

The truck then returned to the roadway, crossing the center line and the oncoming lane before hitting a large dirt embankment, flipping onto its roof, and coming to rest at the edge of Reach Road.

Warren was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joyce said he was not wearing a seatbelt, and detectives do not believe speed or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

Detectives with the sheriff's office continue to investigate.

Mountain Road was closed to traffic just after 7 a.m. and reopened at about 9:41 a.m., officials said.