CASCO, Maine — Route 302, also known as Roosevelt Trail, has been closed in Casco following a serious crash.

At 1:23 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office reported a crash in the area of Watkins Flats and urged drivers to avoid the area.

Five minutes later, officials announced an extended closure between Tenney Hill Road and State Park Road.

The road remained closed at 2:23 p.m. No additional information was immediately available.

