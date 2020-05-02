SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A multi-vehicle crash near Mile 44 (Scarborough) northbound on the Maine Turnpike is causing major traffic delays Wednesday morning.

According to the Maine Turnpike Authority, the left lane is completely blocked.

Jon Cole

Drew Gagnon

The Maine Turnpike Authority first tweeted about the crash and delays at about 7:50 Wednesday morning. At 8:40 a.m., they tweeted all lanes had reopened but major delays remain.

Jon Cole

This story will be updated as NEWS CENTER Maine receives more details about the crash.

RELATED: Woman killed in Orland truck crash; man arrested for charges including manslaughter

RELATED: Police chase ends in crash through front of country store in Otisfield; driver tased resisting arrest

RELATED: MaineDOT breaks down crash stats on Maine roads