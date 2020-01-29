ORLAND, Maine — Maine State Police responded to a crash on late Tuesday afternoon that left one woman dead and a man arrested.

State police Trooper Travis Chapman responded to Cedar Swamp Road around 4:15 p.m. in Orland for a truck crash.

His investigation found that Robert Cunningham, 48, of Orland was driving west in a 2007 Ford Ranger. Valerie Seavey, 50, of Orland was a passenger.

Police say Cunningham lost control on a left-hand corner and went off the left side of the roadway into an embankment.

The investigation found the truck came to a stop on its wheels in the middle of the roadway.

At some point, police say Seavey was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She hadn't been wearing a seatbelt.

Police say speed and alcohol appear to be factors.

Cunningham was arrested and taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

He was charged with manslaughter, aggravated OUI, aggravated driving to endanger and speeding 30 MPH or more over the speed limit.

Sgt. Tim Varney and Cpl. Dan Ryan assisted. Bucksport and Orland Fire Departments also assisted.

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Connecticut woman dies after being thrown from snowmobile into trees

RELATED: Brunswick man suffers non-life threatening injuries after car crash in Lisbon

RELATED: Bath police are asking for help locating a driver involved in a crash Wednesday morning