Portland multi-vehicle crash brings morning traffic to a halt

The crash, due to its location, caused traffic to back up into Falmouth from Exit 6B southbound on Interstate 295 in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police responded to a report of a minor two-vehicle crash at Exit 6B southbound on Interstate 295 around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to a news release issued by Maine Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss on Wednesday, the crash, due to its location, caused traffic to back up into Falmouth on the Interstate.

"At 8:20 a.m., due to that initial crash Troopers responded to a secondary crash in the southbound #1 lane on Tukey’s Bridge on Interstate 295 in Portland," the release stated.

During the heavy traffic, Jessica Bryant, 20, of Brunswick, who was driving a 2016 Toyota Rav 4 struck the rear of a GMC pick-up truck, pushing the driver into the breakdown median, according to the release.

"Bryant’s vehicle continued southbound and struck a Toyota 4 runner which struck a small Kia sedan," the release reported. "The Toyota 4 runner was then pushed into a Subaru which was being driven in lane #2. Bryant’s Toyota Rav 4 was disabled and remained in the #1 passing lane while other vehicles were pushed toward the breakdown lane."

Bryant suffered injuries from the crash. Portland police and fire arrived on the scene, assisting with her injuries. Bryant was transported to Maine Medical Center with "non-life threatening injuries," the release reported.

Following the two accidents, police arrived at the scene to manage commuter traffic by "'cruiser pushing' Bryant's disabled vehicle which was blocking all southbound traffic" into the breakdown lane, according to the release. Bryant's vehicle was later towed by Stewart's and Maietta's towing.

"Witnesses reported that Bryant was using her cell phone prior to the crash and was a contributing factor to the major crash," the release said. "Bryant was interviewed at the hospital by investigating troopers and summonsed for operating [a] motor vehicle while improperly using a handheld electronic device or mobile telephone."

No additional information has been released.