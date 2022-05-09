Fourth victim of fatal New Hampshire crash has been identified

Three South Berwick residents were traveling in the same car at the time. The driver of the other vehicle, who also died in the crash, was identified Tuesday.

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people from Maine died Sunday after two vehicles collided in Rollinsford, New Hampshire.

Three people traveling together in a van were identified as South Berwick residents and were identified on Labor Day. The driver of the other vehicle, who also died from his injuries, was identified Tuesday.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Portland Avenue, in the area of Toll Road, according to a release from Rollinsford police.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2014 Subaru Forester traveling east crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2010 Dodge Caravan, officials said.

The three people in the Dodge were all from South Berwick. Police identified them as 58-year-old Peter Ronchi, 22-year-old Gavin Sorge Jr., and 23-year-old Sean Kamszik.

The driver of the Subaru also died. He was identified Tuesday as 33-year-old Kyle McGowan of Kennebunk. McGowan was the only person in the vehicle, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to contact Rollinsford Police Lieutenant William Hancock at 603-742-8549, extension 702, or whancock@rollinsfordpolice.org.