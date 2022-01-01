NH identifies first batch of mosquitos with Jamestown Canyon Virus

For the towns of Atkinson and Hampstead in New Hampshire, the arboviral risk level that a mosquito may infect a person has been increased to low, officials say.

ATKINSON, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced Monday in a news release that it has identified the first batches of mosquitos to test positive for the Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV) this year.

"The first batch was collected in the municipality of Atkinson on August 2, 2022. The second batch was collected in the municipality of Hampstead on August 4, 2022," the release reports.

According to the release, JCV is an arboviral disease, meaning the virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.

"Reports of JCV in humans have increased in North America over the last several years as awareness and testing have increased," the release reports. "Since the first report of the disease in the State in 2013, New Hampshire has identified 19 cases of JCV. There are no vaccines to prevent JCV and treatment consists of supportive care."

For the towns of Atkinson and Hampstead in New Hampshire, the arboviral risk level that a mosquito may infect a person has been increased to low, the release says.

The release also indicates that Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus still pose a risk to New Hampshire residents in addition to JCV. The risk for infection may increase throughout the summer and fall until mosquitos are no longer biting people.

"Residents and visitors of New Hampshire should continue to protect themselves and their family members," according to the release.

A person infected with any of the above mosquito-borne diseases in New Hampshire may or may not develop or show symptoms, the release reports. Some may only develop very mild symptoms.

The release describes that early symptoms can include Flu-like illness such as:

Fever

Muscle aches

Headaches

Fatigue

"People may progress to more serious central nervous system diseases, including meningitis or encephalitis," the release states. "Individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever and headache, are encouraged to contact a healthcare provider."