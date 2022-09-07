Unity woman dies in Albion crash

Investigators suspect the 93-year-old woman suffered a medical event before leaving the roadway.

ALBION, Maine — Kennebec County deputies responded to a report of a car crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla in the area of 505 Unity Road in Albion around 10:42 a.m. Monday.

According to a news release issued by Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, the Corolla went off of the roadway into a ditch, where it rolled over and flipped in mid-air, landing on its roof.

Passing motorists reported the crash by calling 911 and attempted to assist the only occupant of the car, which proved unsuccessful, the release said.

"Albion Fire and Rescue Personnel responded and were able to extricate the driver of the car, 93-year-old Elva M. LaPointe of Unity was pronounced deceased at the scene," the release reported.

According to the release, this crash only involved a single vehicle, and investigators currently believe that LaPopinte suffered a medical event of some kind before leaving the roadway.

No additional information has been released.