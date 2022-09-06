Loved ones remember Maine victims of New Hampshire crash

Peter Ronchi, 58, Gavin Sorge Jr., 22, and Sean Kamszik, 23, all of South Berwick, were killed in the crash.

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Family and friends are grieving the loss of three people from South Berwick that were killed in a car crash in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, over the weekend.

On Tuesday, police identified the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash as Kyle McGowan, 33, of Kennebunk, Maine. McGowan was also killed in the crash.

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke over the phone with Gavin Sorge Sr., Sorge Jr.'s father and son-in-law to Ronchi.

Sorge Sr. said the three all lived with him and his wife at their South Berwick home. He added the three were on their way to McDonald's to get food when the accident happened.

We're learning more about the Mainers killed in a deadly crash in Rollinsford, NH over the weekend. 58-year-old Peter Ronchi, 22-year-old Gavin Sorge Jr., and 23-year-old Sean Kamszik, all of South Berwick died in the crash. Hear from loved ones tonight on @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/BGT3q1SRzC — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) September 6, 2022

Sorge Sr. said his son was humble and could light up any room he walked into.

"His heart was bigger than anything I could imagine," Sorge Sr. said.

He said Sorge Jr. was very active in local theater at Prescott Park and has been interested in it since he was just nine years old.

Sorge Jr. worked at the Museum of New Art Portsmouth in New Hampshire. Executive Director Shannon Bowser said he was a wonderful person to work with, and he will be greatly missed.

"He made a point to learn about the artists, approach the visitors, give them some information, but in a really positive way. He was always smiling. He was always happy," Bowser said. "He really fully participated in life in a really gentle way. It was so nice."

Sorge Sr. told NEWS CENTER Maine that his son and Kamszik had been partners for more than three years. He described Kamszik as a cosmetic genius with a wonderful soul. He says Kamszik recently started working at Ulta.

Sorge Sr. said the two of them were incredibly happy and adventurous and loved to see concerns and performances together.

Pete Ronchi was also killed in the crash and was Sorge Jr.'s grandfather. Sorge Sr. told NEWS CENTER Maine that his father-in-law was very active in his role as grandfather and really loved his family.

Sorge Sr. said Ronchi had been married for 35 years and was a longtime employee of the Portsmouth Water Company.

Sorge Sr. said funeral plans are still being made.

