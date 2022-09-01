Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down Waterville road

The Thursday crash took place on College Avenue.

WATERVILLE, Maine — A section of College Avenue in Waterville closed on Thursday due to a deadly motorcycle crash.

The Waterville Police Department responded to the scene and confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine the crash was fatal.

As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, police were still at the scene, and the road remained closed.

Police have not said how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A section of College Avenue in Waterville is currently closed due to a fatal motorcycle accident.@newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/qJCmDXE6yu — Derek Thayer (@Photog_DT) September 1, 2022