x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down Waterville road

The Thursday crash took place on College Avenue.
Credit: NCM

WATERVILLE, Maine — A section of College Avenue in Waterville closed on Thursday due to a deadly motorcycle crash.

The Waterville Police Department responded to the scene and confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine the crash was fatal.

As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, police were still at the scene, and the road remained closed.

Police have not said how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More NEWS CENTER Maine Stories

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Two dead in Carmel crash

Before You Leave, Check This Out