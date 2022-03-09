x
Motorcyclist injured after car allegedly pulls out in front of him in Palmyra

Kevin Pulk, 59, of Litchfield was hit by Lisa Veazie, 61, of Scarborough at an intersection of Routes 2&152. Pulk suffered a serious head injury according to police.
PALMYRA, Maine — A Litchfield man was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after suffering a serious head injury during a crash in Palmyra Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of Routes 2 and 152, known as 'Ell Hill' around 10:50 a.m.

The release states Lisa Veaxie, 61, of Scarborough, stopped at the intersection and then pulled out in front of Kevin Pulk, 59, of Litchfield, who was riding a Honda Goldwing motorcycle. 

Pulk was taken to a nearby hospital before being taken by Lifeflight of Maine to Eastern Maine Medical Center to get treatment for a serious head injury. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

Veazie was sent to Sebasticook Valley Hospital for a possible shoulder injury, according to the release. Her passenger was not injured.

Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

