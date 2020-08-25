Motorcyclist and passenger killed in head-on crash with car in Gardiner

The two people who were killed were not wearing helmets, according to police. Police also say no charges are expected.

GARDINER, Maine — Two people from Maine died Sunday night when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a car in Gardiner.

Police said it happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Cherry Street and Water Street.

Anthony Fournier, 22, of Sabattus, and Kristin Doughty, 24, of Winthrop died at the scene. Fournier was driving the motorcycle and Doughty was his passenger.

Fournier and Doughty were not wearing helmets, according to police.

The driver of the car - Patrick Shepard, 48, of Readfield - was transported to Maine General Medical Center for complaints of pain. His passenger was not injured, according to police.

According to the Gardiner Police Department, it was determined that the motorcycle was travelling west on Water Street and the car was travelling east on Water Street.

Police said witnesses to the crash indicated that the motorcycle left its travel lane in the area of 617 Water Street and entered the car's travel lane. Upon doing so, the vehicles collided head-on, according to police.

The section of Water Street where the accident occurred was closed for multiple hours.