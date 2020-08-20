Stockton Springs man dies in Waldo motorcycle crash

Shawn Gerry, 51, died Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle on Waldo Station Road in Waldo.

WALDO, Maine — The Waldo County Sheriff's Office says a man from Stockton Springs died Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in Waldo.

According to police, Shawn Gerry, 51, ran off Waldo Station Road around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. The motorcycle hit a mailbox post and came to a stop in a ditch.

Gerry sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance for medical attention. He later died from his injuries.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.