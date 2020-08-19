67-year-old Litchfield man dies in truck rollover in New Gloucester

The single-occupant of a truck died Wednesday after the truck rolled over near Route 100 in New Gloucester.

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — A Litchfield man died Wednesday after a truck rolled over and caught fire on Route 100 in New Gloucester.

Cumberland County Patrol Lieutenant Tom Williams says shortly after 11 a.m. they had a report of a truck rollover on Lewiston Road near Route 100.

A 1994 Chevrolet Kodiak dual axel dump body truck used for hauling debris ran off the road into a ditch at the end of a driveway, then rolled back into the middle of the road where it caught fire.

The only occupant of the truck, 67-year-old Richard Parent of Litchfield, was trapped in the wreckage.

Witnesses at the scene attempted to help free Parent from the wreckage but were unsuccessful. Parent was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 100 was closed for approximately three hours between Bennett Road and Gloucester Hill Road.

The crash is being reconstructed by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit to determine the specific events leading up to and involving the crash.