Kenduskeag motorcycle, deer crash kills local firefighter

KENDUSKEAG, Maine — A Glenburn firefighter has passed away as a result of a motorcycle crash into a deer in Kenduskeag.
Penobscot County Sheriff’s office says their deputies responded to a motorcycle crash on the Town House Road in Kenduskeag on Sunday around 10:30 p.m.
At the scene, deputies found Kevin Call Jr., 30, of Levant had been riding his 1988 Harley Davidson when he was unable to avoid a deer in the roadway while taking a turn.
Call was killed as a result of the crash.
Call was a firefighter for the Glenburn Fire Department. On the department's Facebook page, they announce his death and describe him as being "a great guy with an infectious smile."