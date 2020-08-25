Kenduskeag motorcycle, deer crash kills local firefighter

Kevin Call Jr., 30, of Levant was a firefighter for the Glenburn Fire Department.

KENDUSKEAG, Maine — A Glenburn firefighter has passed away as a result of a motorcycle crash into a deer in Kenduskeag.

Penobscot County Sheriff’s office says their deputies responded to a motorcycle crash on the Town House Road in Kenduskeag on Sunday around 10:30 p.m.

At the scene, deputies found Kevin Call Jr., 30, of Levant had been riding his 1988 Harley Davidson when he was unable to avoid a deer in the roadway while taking a turn.

Call was killed as a result of the crash.