Serious car accident in Bangor, Harlow Street closed

BANGOR, Maine — Three people are injured following a serious car accident on Harlow Street in Bangor.
Police say they received a call about a single-vehicle accident at 6:41 Saturday night.
Initial findings suggest the vehicle left Harlow St, jumped the curb, and collided with a building.
One of the three people inside the car became entrapped. The Bangor Fire Department had to stabilize the vehicle before extracting the front passenger.
All three occupants suffered serious injuries. All were transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment.
Officials were on the scene, reconstructing the crash late into Saturday night.
Harlow between Kenduskeag Ave and Nelson Street was closed as officials investigated. Harlow St. is expected to reopen around 11 p.m.