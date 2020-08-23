Serious car accident in Bangor, Harlow Street closed

Officers were on the scene of a serious car crash involving three people late into Saturday evening, reconstructing the crash.

BANGOR, Maine — Three people are injured following a serious car accident on Harlow Street in Bangor.

Police say they received a call about a single-vehicle accident at 6:41 Saturday night.

Initial findings suggest the vehicle left Harlow St, jumped the curb, and collided with a building.

One of the three people inside the car became entrapped. The Bangor Fire Department had to stabilize the vehicle before extracting the front passenger.

All three occupants suffered serious injuries. All were transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

Officials were on the scene, reconstructing the crash late into Saturday night.