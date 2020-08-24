10-year-old boy dies after van crashes into building

Micah Fiddie, 10, of Levant died and two others were injured in the accident Saturday evening in Bangor.

According to the Bangor Police Department, a minivan driven by Stephen Fiddie, 49, of Hermon crashed into a building at 408 Harlow Street. The Bangor Fire Department and ambulance crews responded to the scene around 6:41 p.m.

The front passenger, Holly Fiddie, 50, of Levant was extricated from the vehicle. First responders removed Micah Fiddie, 10, of Levant from the rear passenger seat.

All three passengers were taken to a local medical care facility where Micah died.

"This was a terrible accident, and we send out deepest condolences to the Fiddie family and their friends," the Bangor Police Department said in a release.

At this point, police say it's their assumption the two others involved in the crash are Micah's parents, but say at the very least they are family members.