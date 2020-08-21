Man's leg amputated as a result of Standish motorcycle crash

John Huston, 51, of Limington was the only one injured in the two-vehicle crash.

A Limington man had to have his leg amputated as a result of his injuries in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Standish.

John Huston, 51, of Limington was riding his 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he stopped behind a tractor-trailer truck at the intersection of Route 35 and White's Bridge Road in Standish, heading south.

William English, 78, of Windham, was driving a 2016 Infinity with his wife in the passenger seat, heading north with intent to make a left-hand turn onto White’s Bridge Road.

When the light turned green, English started to make his left hand turn in front of the tractor-trailer. The Huston came around the right side of the tractor-trailer to go straight and struck the car in the intersection.

One of Houston’s legs was crushed upon impact with the vehicle. He was brought to Maine Medical Center by Standish rescue where his leg was amputated.

English nor his wife were not injured in the crash, police say.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.