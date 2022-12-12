Portland woman dies after crashing vehicle on I-95

The single-vehicle crash happened Sunday In the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 at mile marker 263 in Sherman.

SHERMAN, Maine — A woman from Portland died Sunday after the vehicle she was driving went off Interstate 95 in Sherman.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 263 on the northbound side of I-95, according to a release Monday from a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

State police said a preliminary investigation indicates Maria Dubois, 59, was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods, where she became trapped inside her vehicle.

Multiple agencies combined efforts to pull Dubois from the vehicle. She was flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where she succumbed to her injuries, the release stated.

Officials said an initial investigation indicated that fatigue or a possible medical event could be the cause of the crash.

Fire departments from Sherman and East Millinocket assisted state police at the scene.