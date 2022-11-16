Nobleboro crash kills local woman

Sharon Moody, 68, of Nobleboro, died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on East Pond Road.

NOBLEBORO, Maine — A 68-year-old Nobleboro woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash on East Pond Road.

Just after 2:30 p.m., Lincoln County deputies were called to a crash near the intersection with Upper East Pond Road, Lt. Brendan Kane of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Sharon Moody was traveling south on East Pond Road in a 2009 Honda Accord when her car crossed the center line into the northbound lane and collided with a Western Star dump truck driven by Steven Levensailor, 56, of Augusta, Kane said.

The dump truck, which is owned by McGee On The Road Equipment of West Gardiner, was not loaded at the time. It left the roadway in an attempt to avoid the collision and hit a utility pole.

Moody died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Levensailor was taken to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Moody was not wearing a seat belt, Kane said, and airbags on the driver's side were deployed during the crash. Levensailor was wearing a seat belt.

East Pond Road was shut down until about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation but Kane said speed and alcohol don't appear to be factors.

The crash is being reconstructed by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office with the help of Maine State Police.