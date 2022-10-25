Fatal crash closes Gray Road in Gorham

Gray Road in the area of Libby Avenue was closed shortly before 4 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — A road in Gorham was closed on Tuesday evening due to what officials are calling a serious crash.

The crash was reported in a news release from the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center.

Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn confirmed the crash involved a school bus, a motorcycle, and another vehicle.

The school bus was carrying student-athletes from Windham at the time of the crash.

Sanborn said the man who was driving the motorcycle was transported to a nearby hospital and declared dead. It is unclear at this time if he died at the scene, on the way to the hospital, or in the hospital.

The condition of the driver of the third vehicle involved in the crash is unknown at this time.

Gray Road in the area of Libby Avenue was closed shortly before 4 p.m. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area for the time being.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.