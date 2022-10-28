Minor dead after crash in Madison

The car involved in the crash was carrying five people, including three minors. One of the minors died at the scene.

MADISON, Maine — Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Route 148 (White School House Road) in Madison around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday.

A news release from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office on Friday stated the driver of the vehicle, Robert Simonds, 30, of Madison, was driving west on Route 148 when he left the road and struck a tree.

Simonds had four passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash: one adult and three minors, the release said.

According to the release, Ashley Corson, 28, also of Madison, Simonds, and one of the minors suffered injuries that were not considered to be life threatening in the crash.

Another youth suffered a "severe, life-threatening injury," and the third minor died at the crash scene, deputies said.

All five were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan via ambulance, according to the release. Later, Simonds, Corson, and one of the minors were transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Deputies said Route 148 was closed to traffic for more than an hour.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release, and will be reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney's Office.

The release also stated Maine State Police is reconstructing the crash.