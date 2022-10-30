Maine woman dead after crash in Readfield

Martha Shellman, 43, died after she crashed into a tree on Gorden Road. Officials say she was believed to have been involved in another crash minutes before.

READFIELD, Maine — A woman from Maine died Sunday afternoon after she crashed her car into a tree on Gorden Road in Readfield.

According to a release by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, 43-year-old Martha Shellman, of Maine, crossed the center line before the crash.

It was unknown what town Shellman was from as of Sunday night, Moss added.

Maine State Police Troopers believe she was involved in another crash in Belgrade minutes before she died. Speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash, but Moss said further investigation is needed. Shellman was wearing her seatbelt.