Portland man arrested after allegedly fleeing from head-on crash

Deputies said they found the man, who reportedly fled to someone's basement.

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — A man from Portland has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a head-on crash. 

Capt. Craig Smith with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the head-on crash happened in the area of 1128 Lewiston Road around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Deputies responded to reports that a man and woman had fled the scene. 

Smith said that when deputies arrived on the scene, they determined only a man had fled the scene. A search began, and a police dog unit eventually found 33-year-old William Werner of Portland in the basement of a home on Peacock Hill Road, about a half-mile from the scene. 

Smith said Warner was taken to Central Maine Medical Center and was summonsed for leaving the scene of a personal injury crash. Further investigation revealed Werner had crossed the center line and hit someone driving an F150, according to Smith. That person was evaluated on-scene and released. 

Smith said deputies don't believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash. He said it's still unclear why Werner fled the scene.

