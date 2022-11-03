Man hospitalized after crash on Lee Road in Lincoln

Police say the man was traveling west when the vehicle he was driving went off the road and collided with a stone ledge embankment, ejecting him from the vehicle.

LINCOLN, Maine — A man from Lincoln was taken to Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center on Wednesday after the vehicle he was driving went off the road and crashed.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Lee Road, according to a Lincoln Police Department sent on Thursday. Police said a Maine State Police trooper found the crash.

Steven Wentz was traveling west when the vehicle went off the road and collided with a stone ledge embankment, ejecting him from the vehicle upon impact, according to the release.

Fire and ambulance crews from Lincoln responded to the scene to treat Wentz. Police said Life Flight of Maine was requested but was unable to respond.

The full extent of Wentz's condition was unclear as of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, but he had stable vital signs, according to the release.

Police said the crash remains under investigation, and possible charges are pending.