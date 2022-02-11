Pedestrian dies after Thomaston crash

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon along Route 1 in Thomaston.

THOMASTON, Maine — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Thomaston.

An 89-year-old Connecticut man died in front of the Hampton Inn after being stuck by vehicle traveling along Route 1 around 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to Thomaston police.

The man was reportedly crossing the road from getting ice cream at the time of the crash during his stay at the Hampton Inn.

Rockland and Thomaston emergency medical services responded to the incident.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The man's identity will not be released until family members have been notified, police said.

No further information is available at this time.