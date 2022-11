Christian Myers of Houston, Texas, is wanted for a homicide in Bogalusa, Louisiana.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A Texas man was arrested Tuesday in Scarborough on a warrant from Louisiana charging him with homicide.

Scarborough police went to a local business for a reported disturbance, and arrested Christian Myers, 22, of Houston, Texas. Myers is wanted on a warrant for homicide that took place in Bogalusa, Louisiana, Scarborough Police Sgt. Andrew Flynn said.