Man dies after SUV hits 2 motorcycles in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — One motorcyclist died and another was injured after being hit by an SUV in Washington County on Sunday. Now, police are looking for the vehicle's owner.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Springfield Road in T8 R4 NBPP, a township near Danforth, according to a release from Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Moss said an investigation found that the driver of a 2003 Ford Explorer was traveling south when he crossed the center line and struck two motorcycles, an orange 2009 Harley Davidson Street Glide driven by 50-year old Don Charette of Frenchville, and a black 2012 Harley Davidson Street Glide driven by 30-year-old Jesse Ouellette of St. Agatha.

Charette did not survive the crash. Ouellette suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, Moss said.

The driver of the Ford Explorer fled the scene of the crash and has not been located, according to officials. The vehicle is registered to Rian Moore, 35, of Danforth, Moss said.

Officials ask that anyone who saw the crash or may know Moore's whereabouts contact Maine State Police at 207-973-3700.

Maine State Police were assisted at the crash scene by Calais Fire/EMS and the Danforth Fire Department. The Maine Warden Service and the Maine Forest Service are assisting Maine State Police in the investigation.