Alleged drunk driver flees after crashing into motorcyclist in Madison, police say

Edward McGuire, 62, of Bowdoin, was arrested Friday for aggravated OUI, according to police. The crash sent the motorcyclist and a passenger to the hospital.

MADISON, Maine — An alleged drunk driver was arrested after he hit a motorcyclist in Madison Friday, according to Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Edward McGuire, 62, of Bowdoin, was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee south on Boardman Rd., around 5:30 p.m., when he allegedly did not stop at a traffic sign before entering the intersection of Horsetail Hill Rd. and hit a motorcycle driven by Daniel Kinney, 67, of Cornville, according to a press release sent out by Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell.

Mitchell said McGuire fled the scene but was arrested after a witness followed his truck to Tupper Rd. and called police.

Kinney was flown to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment. He suffered severe injuries, including possible broken bones. Kinney’s wife, Sharon Kinney, 67, of Cornville, was also injured in the crash. She was taken to Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan with similar injuries.

Police said the victims were both wearing helmets.

McGuire is charged with aggravated OUI, aggravated driving to endanger, and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.

As of Saturday afternoon, McGuire is at the Somerset County Jail with bail set at $50,000.