Brian Colby and Brandi Rossell suffered serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

CRAWFORD, Maine — Maine State Police is investigating a single motorcycle crash that injured two people in Crawford Saturday evening.

Brian Colby, 64, of Bucksport, was riding his motorcycle south on Route 9 around 5:00 p.m. when he suddenly lost control of his motorcycle, Maine Department of Public Safety Information Officer Shannon Moss said in a press release Sunday.