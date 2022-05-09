Motorcyclist dies in Hancock County collision

The driver of the vehicle that struck the motorcyclist reportedly crossed the centerline traveling in the opposite direction.

PORTLAND, Maine — A motorcyclist was fatally struck Saturday in a head-on crash in Hancock County.

Charles Brown, 49, of Indian Township was traveling by motorcycle at about 8:20 p.m. on Route 9, also called the Airline Road, in Township 22 when a sedan traveling in the opposite direction reportedly crossed the centerline and struck him, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release issued Monday.

Brown was thrown from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daniel Lyons, 48, of Veazie, who was driving the car that struck Brown, allegedly fled the scene on foot, the release states.

Lyons, who suffered minor injuries, was arrested near the crash scene and charged with operating under the influence and manslaughter.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, officials said.

The Maine State Police were assisted by the Maine Warden Service, the Maine Department of Transportation, and the Osborn Fire Department.