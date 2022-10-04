Ellsworth man dies in crash on Route 1A in Holden

Police said the man's vehicle drifted across the center line and hit an oncoming pickup truck.

HOLDEN, Maine — A man from Ellsworth died after he collided with a pickup truck while he was driving in Holden on Monday.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Route 1A, near Granville Stone & Hearth, according to a release from Holden police.

Joseph Wadman, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Wadman's vehicle drifted across the center line and hit an oncoming pickup truck. Nobody else was injured, according to officials.

Holden police said they believe impairment factored into the crash.