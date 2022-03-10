Hancock County man dies after rolling SUV in Sedgwick

SEDGWICK, Maine — A man from Brooksville died Sunday night after crashing his vehicle on Route 15 in Sedgwick.
John A. Wallace, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
An initial investigation found Wallace was traveling southbound in a 2008 Nissan Rogue when the vehicle went off the right side of the road. Wallace then overcorrected and crossed the roadway into a ditch, where his vehicle struck several trees before coming to a rest on its roof, according to the sheriff's office.
Wallace was wearing a seatbelt at the time. Officials said speed and alcohol likely contributed to the crash. It remains under investigation.
For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.