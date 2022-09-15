Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck in Gorham

It happened around 8 a.m. on Route 22, in the area of Hodgdon Road, Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn told NEWS CENTER Maine.

GORHAM, Maine — A man died Thursday morning after colliding with a truck while riding his motorcycle.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Route 22, in the area of Hodgdon Road, Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Sanborn declined to say whether or not the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The truck that collided with the motorcyclist was pulling a trailer, according to police. He did not release the names of any of the people involved in the crash.

Officials said around 9 a.m. that Route 22 would be closed to all traffic in the area for about two hours.

Police said Thursday morning that more information would be released later in the day.