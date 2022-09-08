Crews respond to overturned Bob's Furniture truck in Casco

Driver inattention is suspected to be a factor in the crash, deputies say.

CASCO, Maine — Cumberland County deputies and Casco Fire Rescue responded to a report of a rolled-over box truck in the area of 1154 Poland Spring Rd. (Rte 11) in Casco around 12:24 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a Thursday news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, an initial investigation found 32-year-old Jean Carlos Ayala Ortiz, of Salem, Mass., was driving the 2016 Hino Box Delivery Truck.

The investigation found Ortiz left the road, causing the truck to roll over. Ortiz and his 20-year-old male passenger from Massachusetts "claimed only minor injury and were evaluated at the scene," the release stated.

Deputies said the box truck, which was loaded with household furnishings, was leased by Bob's Furniture.

"Poland Spring Road was closed at various times during the incident to allow Copp Motors to retrieve the vehicle," the release stated.

According to the release, driver inattention is suspected to be a factor in the rollover.

"Crews remained at the scene for an extended period of time for clean-up of debris and equipment removal," the release stated.

No additional information was released.