The crash took place on Thursday evening, authorities say.

LITCHFIELD, Maine — A serious crash in Litchfield shut down a lane of Interstate 95 on Thursday evening, authorities say.

Shannon Moss, public information officer with the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the northbound lane was shut down at mile marker 95.

The crash took place around 6:50 p.m., and Maine State Police are reconstructing the incident.

NEWS CENTER Maine has a crew headed to the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.