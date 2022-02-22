x
Hancock man dies in crash

Anthony Smalley, 39, of Hancock died after his car went off the road and hit a tree.
HANCOCK, Maine — A medical event or falling asleep at the wheel is the suspected cause of a fatal crash on Route 1 in Hancock on Monday, according to a news release issued by the Maine State Police.

Anthony Smalley, 39, reportedly died at the scene after his car went off the road and struck a tree head on, Public Information Officer Shannon Moss wrote.  

Maine State Police responded at 7:30 p.m. along with Hancock Fire Department and the Ellsworth Police Department, Moss wrote. 

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

