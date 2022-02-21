Man dead, two hospitalized after Gorham crash

The crash took place on Friday, authorities say.

GORHAM, Maine — A 60-year-old man died, and two others were hospitalized after a head-on crash in Gorham on Friday, authorities say.

A news release from the Gorham Police Department identified Christopher Smith of Gorham as the man who died in the crash on Fort Hill Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision.

Christine Smith, 56, of Gorham, was a passenger in Christopher Smith's vehicle and was hospitalized. Jade Pierce, 24, of Windham, was identified as the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, according to a news release. Pierce was also hospitalized. Both of their injuries were described as non-life-threatening, authorities said.

The crash is still under investigation, and police asked anyone who may have seen the collision to call Det. Sgt. Young at 207-222-1660 extension 1.