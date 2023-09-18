Crash involving school bus in Orrington under investigation

At the time of the crash, the school bus was occupied by the driver and one student. No injuries were reported.

ORRINGTON, Maine — Officials are investigating a Monday morning crash that involved a school bus in Orrington.

At about 7:30 a.m. Monday, Penobscot County deputies responded to a report of an SUV versus school bus crash on Route 15 in Orrington, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

During the investigation into the incident, deputies determined the school bus was traveling southbound on Route 15 and was stopped in traffic when another motorist traveling in the same direction became distracted by one of the children in their vehicle and rear-ended the bus, the release stated.

At the time of the crash, the school bus was occupied by the driver and one student, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details were not released, and the crash remains under an active investigation, deputies said.