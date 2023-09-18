Motorcyclist dies in Hancock County crash

The motorcyclist was reportedly trying to avoid a vehicle that had stopped to inspect power lines, the sheriff's office said.

STONINGTON, Maine — A motorcyclist died Sunday after going off Burnt Cove Road in Stonington.

Lionel J. Nault, 30, of Deer Isle died at the scene, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

Another vehicle, driven by 31-year-old Ivonne Guerrero of Hamilton, Ohio, had stopped in the southbound lane to conduct storm-related power line inspection, the sheriff's office said. Nault, who was traveling south, crested a small hill and tried to avoid the vehicle, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle, the release stated.

Nault, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and died from his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.