Motorcyclist dies in Hancock County crash

STONINGTON, Maine — A motorcyclist died Sunday after going off Burnt Cove Road in Stonington.
Lionel J. Nault, 30, of Deer Isle died at the scene, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
Another vehicle, driven by 31-year-old Ivonne Guerrero of Hamilton, Ohio, had stopped in the southbound lane to conduct storm-related power line inspection, the sheriff's office said. Nault, who was traveling south, crested a small hill and tried to avoid the vehicle, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle, the release stated.
Nault, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and died from his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff's office said Deputy Justin Burnett is the lead investigating officer.