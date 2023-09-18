Medical facility in Westbrook evacuated due to space heater incident

WESTBROOK, Maine — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Sept. 16, 2023.
A commercial medical facility in Westbrook was evacuated Monday morning after a space heater incident, officials say.
The Westbrook Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post that a space heater was plugged into a power strip and overloaded the circuit.
"Attentive staff took quick action to notify 911 and evacuate the building," the post stated.
Fire officials checked the heat behind the wall, and it was soon extinguished.
"As heating season approaches, it's a good reminder for us all to not overload power strips. Accessory heating appliances should be plugged directly into an outlet," the post stated.
Fire crews called the incident a "near miss."