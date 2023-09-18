Police investigate Brunswick car burglaries

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Police in Brunswick are investigating after multiple vehicles were burglarized, authorities say.
The Brunswick Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that the vehicles were burglarized over the weekend.
Authorities said the vehicles were located downtown and in Cooks Corner residential areas.
The individuals involved in the burglaries have been "potentially identified," the post stated, though none of the vehicles had their doors locked.
"We would like to remind everyone to empty your vehicles of valuables when you leave it and ensure your doors are locked," police said.