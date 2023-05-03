Man cited for failure to stop at stop sign after crash in Bangor

The crash happened shortly after noon Tuesday at the intersection of Union Street and 15th Street.

BANGOR, Maine — A man from Portland was issued two traffic citations after a crash in Bangor Tuesday afternoon.

Ismael Hategekimana, 41, was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and inadequate tires following the crash at the intersection of Union Street and 15th Street, according to a release from Bangor police.

Upon arrival at the scene, the responding officer found a Jeep Wrangler on its side in the intersection, Hategekimana face down on the ground in the grass off 15th Street, and a black SUV with heavy front-end damage, the release stated.

Police said independent witnesses at the scene told them the man driving the Jeep, later identified as Hategekimana, was travelling southwest on 15th Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Union and 15th. Hategekimana's vehicle was struck by the SUV that was inbound on Union Street, according to police.

Hategekimana was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released before being issued the two citations.